Dairy farmers honored with free ice cream

Willow Spring Garden in Wausau wanted to celebrate the local dairy farming industry in a very sweet way this Wednesday evening, by hosting a social distancing "ice cream social" event.

The event offered a free dish of ice cream to anyone who wanted to stop by, so everyone could appreciate one of the many products dairy farmers supply.

It's a cause and an event that is very near and dear to Willow Springs Garden Co-Owner Peggy Griffin's heart.

"My dad was a dairy farmer so it's in my blood to appreciate them and dairy farmers are very much a part of Wisconsin," said Griffin. "We're putting it on to thank the dairy farmers for providing what they provide for us. The cheese, the milk, the ice cream."

It's the fourth year Peggy and her husband have hosted the event, -however no matter what the year the message stays the same, thank you dairy farmers.