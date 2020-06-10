Cool trend to persist through the weekend

There are still some rain chances in the forecast off and on over the next week, but none of them look to produce the big drenching we got Tuesday evening with 1 to 4 inches generally across the viewing area.

Low pressure near Lake Michigan Tuesday evening will continue to slide away Tuesday night allowing any rain shower to end around here in the evening. Skies should turn partly cloudy later with lows around 50 degrees. It will be somewhat breezy with northwest winds of 10-15 mph. Thursday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 70s. We also expect spotty small showers and thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon as a cold front pushes in from the north. Thankfully rain amounts look mainly pretty small, like a trace to a few tenths of an inch at most. Winds will be from the west at 15-25 mph.

Cool and dry air will be the rule from Thursday night through the weekend as high pressure settles in from Canada. It should bring us partly cloudy skies along with temperatures 6 to 10 degrees below normal. On Friday the low should be in the upper 40s with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday and Sunday should have lows in the low 40s in Wausau. However northern parts of the viewing area as well as low-lying rural areas in central Wisconsin could have lows in the low to mid 30s. So yes we have to mention at least a chance of a little patchy frost. Hopefully it won't amount to much. Otherwise the high temperatures over the weekend should climb to the upper 60s Saturday and around 71 Sunday.

A warm front will move through Monday morning. It could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise breaks of sun are expected later Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

It will turn warmer and more humid for the middle of next week with a continued south wind flow. Highs should reach the lower 80s Tuesday and middle 80s Wednesday. There is a small chance of scattered thunderstorms, mainly in northern Wisconsin. You can expect partly sunny skies as well.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 10-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1987 - Thunderstorms produced 2 to 4 inch rains in southern Texas. Two and a half inches of rain at Juno TX caused flooding and closed a nearby highway. Flooding on the northwest side of San Antonio claimed one life as a boy was swept into a culvert. Thunderstorms in the north central U.S. produced an inch and a half of small hail at Monida Pass MT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 - Three dozen cities, mostly in the eastern U.S., reported record low temperatures for the date, including Elkins, WV, with a reading of 33 degrees. Unseasonably hot weather continued in the Northern High Plains Region. The record high of 105 degrees at Williston, ND, was their seventh in eight days. (The National Weather Summary)