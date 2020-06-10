Brewers take UCLA CF Garrett Mitchell in first round

The Brewers may have gotten an early steal in the 2020 MLB Draft, watching the no. 6 prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) fall all the way to them at 20.

Milwaukee added UCLA centerfielder Garrett Mitchell with their first pick in this year's draft.

Mitchell was drafted in the 14th round by the Oakland A's in 2017, but chose to head to UCLA instead.

That paid off, as the Brewers added the lefthanded hitting speedster with the 20th pick.

In his last full season at UCLA, he slashed .349/.418/.566 over 62 games, earning Pac-12 All-Conference Team honors.

He also led the Pac-12 in triples last season, hitting 12.

Mitchell is a type-1 diabetic, but was diagnosed at nine years old, and said in an interview that he accepts and welcomes the challenges that come along with it.