Anytime Fitness apologizing for controversial workout

Wauwatosa (WAOW/WISN) -- The Anytime Fitness is Wauwatosa is under fire for a workout sign posted.

According to ABC affiliate WISN, spokespeople for the gym issued an apology after the franchise offered an "I can't breathe" workout.

The sign also had a picture of a man on one knee and at the bottom of the workout it said, "don't you dare lay down."

"No matter the intent, we absolutely do not condone the words, illustrations or actions this represents," the Anytime Fitness officials said in a statement to WISN Wednesday. "To our employees, owners and members, we are truly and profoundly sorry that this incident occurred.

WISN reports that Anytime Fitness declined an interview.

Photo Courtesy: Ari Mae