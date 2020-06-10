ALDI Curbside Pickup available locally by end of July

(WAOW) -- After a successful pilot, Curbside Grocery Pickup will be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores by the end of July. The service will be available at the Wausau and Rhinelander locations.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S., in a news release. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

Shoppers can find participating locations, fill their carts, and set up a pickup time and location at shop.aldi.us. Designated parking spots are marked for curbside orders and an employee will load groceries into the shoppers vehicle.

