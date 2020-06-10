A cooler trend and a few showers still possible

Today: Breezy and cooler with scattered showers likely, mainly around mid to late afternoon.

High: 71 Wind: Becoming NW 10-20

Tonight: A few showers during the evening, then decreasing clouds.

Low: 51 Wind: West-Northwest 10-18

Thursday: Some sun during the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy and blustery with spotty showers or a thunderstorm possible during the afternoon.

High: 72 Wind: West 15-25

After the heavy rain, it now looks like some cooler weather is on the way. There is still a chance of some showers later today and Thursday, then the weekend is looking dry.

There might be a few breaks of sun later this morning but generally speaking, there will be a good amount of clouds in the sky for this Wednesday. The clouds along with a trough of low pressure will also produce some showers in the area, primarily around mid to late afternoon and into the early evening. Highs temps will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with winds a little breezy, out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

There will be a bit of clearing late tonight and we should see some sun during the morning on Thursday, then a cold front will move into the area during the afternoon. The cold front will produce some spotty showers and perhaps a thunderstorm during the afternoon and early evening, mainly around Marathon county and areas to the north. The mercury should rise into the low 70s before the front arrives. Thursday will also be a blustery day with west winds around 15 to 25 mph.

The weather will then settle down for Friday and through the weekend. We should have partly cloudy conditions on Friday and then mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be below normal through the period, but not too chilly for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Friday, in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday, and around 70 on Sunday. There is a possibility of patchy frost in the cranberry bogs and in the far north on Saturday morning.

Warmer weather will develop on Monday and that trend should continue for most of next week. There is also a slight chance of showers or storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a stupendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 10-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Three dozen cities, mostly in the eastern U.S., reported record low temperatures for the date, including Elkins, WV, with a reading of 33 degrees. Unseasonably hot weather continued in the Northern High Plains Region. The record high of 105 degeees at Williston, ND, was their seventh in eight days. (The National Weather Summary)