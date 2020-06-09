Wisconsin Rapids Pantry Increases Fresh, in-house, produce

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Families fighting hunger now have more access to fresh produce, year-round.

The South Wood County Emerging Pantry Shelf (S.W.E.P.S.) now has four hydroponic stations, which they harvest lettuce from.

Each week, the pantry is able to harvest 40 pounds of produce, feeding 80 families.

Dale Davis, Operations Manager at S.W.E.P.S., said he's excited to see the growth. He and his son have been maintaining the stations together.

The indoor farm was made possible by former Mayor Zach Vrunwik and the Legacy Foundation.