Wisconsin National Guard completes mission surrounding Floyd demonstrations

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Tuesday Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin National Guard had concluded its mission surrounding demonstrations in Wisconsin following the murder of George Floyd.

The mission, as described in a news release was to preserve public safety and protect the rights of protesters and the media as peaceful demonstrations occurred around Wisconsin following the murder of George Floyd."

According to a news release, over the last week 1,500 troops mobilized in response to requests for Wisconsin National Guard assistance.

Originally, around 125 troops mobilized to state active duty on May 30, upon the request of civil authorities in Milwaukee. Additional troops were mobilized as requests for assistance were received from civil authorities in Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

By the evening of June 8, all missions related to demonstrations had been completed.

Gov. Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley all made statements thanking the Wisconsin National Guard for their service.

Gov. Tony Evers statement;

“This is a watershed moment for our nation, one that requires everyone being willing to come together. I am encouraged by the peaceful protesters who continue to make their voices heard and demand change, and I am grateful for the citizen soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard whose important mission helped keep our communities safe.”

Miluakee Mayor Tom Barrett statement:

“I am appreciative of the role the Wisconsin National Guard played in Milwaukee. We were grateful to have their assistance in protecting the rights of people to petition their government and assemble peacefully.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley statement:

“What we have seen in our community over the past several weeks is a call for radical, much needed change. I thank the organizers on the ground who remained peaceful while exercising their right to assemble and make their voices heard. I also recognize the citizen-soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard for their cooperation in addressing the rapidly evolving events over the past week. As we move forward, Milwaukee County is determined to examine its own policies and practices to advance racial equity and justice. The time for action is now.”

More than 1,200 troops remain mobilized for the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.