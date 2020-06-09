Wisconsin DNR looking for community members to apply for CDAC

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is currently hosting an open enrollment period for deer enthusiasts to join their local CDAC, or County Deer Advisory Council. Every three years positions are available on the council.

Local members in all 72 counties across the state will be required to meet a few times a year to offer insightful local perspective on suggestions to deer regulations and deer season structure.

"They’re made up of anywhere from five to nine or so people with expertise in a variety of stakeholder groups," DNR Deer & Elk Ecologist Kevin Wallenfang said. "So that might be from the deer hunter standpoint, from landowners standpoint, to forestry and agriculture.”

Recommendations for deer season structure and regulations start at the local level, the proceed to the DNR and later the state Natural Resources Board for a final decision.

The enrollment period ends July 1st. To apply you can click here.