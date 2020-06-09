Warrens Cranberry Festival canceled

Warrens, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Tuesday, the Warrens Cranberry Festival Board of Directors announced that the 2020 Warrens Cranberry Festival is canceled. According to a Facebook post the decision was made "on an abundance of caution."

"In canceling the festival, several factors were considered. This conclusion is made after much careful deliberation," the Facebook post from Warrens Cranberry Festival states. "With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably we feel strongly that the most cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize. We thank everyone for their patience as we have considered all the matters necessary to making this difficult decision."

This is the first time in 47 years that the festival is not being held. Usually, the festival hosts over 45,000 people daily during the three day event, and has over 1300 vendors.

The 2021 festival is currently planned for September 24-26.

Read the full Facebook announcement below.