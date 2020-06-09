Vilas County sued over death of Mercer man

(WXPR PUBLIC RADIO) -- A civil action has been filed in Vilas County Circuit Court by the parents of Brian Kich of Mercer alleging deputies failed to follow standard policies and procedures after taking Kich into custody. He died in August, 2017 in Marshfield.

According to the civil complaint, Kich was involved in a traffic accident on Highway 51. A deputy responded conducting a preliminary breath test that registered zero, or alcohol not present. The deputy called Brian's mother and was told Brian had mental issues. The deputy transported him to a hospital for an emergency detention which the complaint alleges was inconsistent with the policy manual.

An emergency screener recommended Kich be transported to Norwood Mental Health in Marshfield. Brian allegedly admitted he smoked marijuana and methamphetamine. The complaint indicates he was isolated at midnight on August 15, 2017 and was observed at 2:30 am not moving or breathing. He was transported to St. Joseph Hospital and pronounced dead approximately seven hours later.

The suit requests a money judgement in favor of Mary and Thomas Kich. It also requests a money judgement in favor of the estate of Brian Kich for pain and suffering prior to his death and legal costs.

Vilas County has 45 days to answer the complaint.