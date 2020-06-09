Vandalism at Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) -- The visitors center at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial was defaced on Friday.

The words 'Black Lives Matter!' were spray-painted on a brick pillar. A power-washer was used to remove the vandalism.

"It is really unfortunate the memorial is to honor the 304 fire fighters and to do that it really is a dishonor to them " said Jim Luty the President of the Firefighter's memorial.

Volunteers who staff a visitors center at the memorial grounds say that vulgar messages were written in a visitors sign-in book. They're not saying what the messages were. The visitors center is closed while the case is under investigation.

Wisconsin Rapids PD says anyone with information should call them at 715-421-4444.