T.B. Scott Free Library offers summer meal program

MERRIL, Wis. (WAOW) -- For the second year in a row, the T.B. Scott Free Library in Merrill will have free meals available for children 18 years old and younger.

The program is part of the The Summer Food Service Program. The meals are provided by Wausau Schools.

Students can pick up lunches on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The program runs June 15 through July 14.

"People don't have to register to get a meal, but if they think they might like to participate, it would be nice to hear from them so that we order enough to meals to meet the need," said Youth Services Librarian Carolyn Ford.

The Library is also offering an online reading program for kids this summer. For more information you can visit the library's website.