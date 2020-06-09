SeniorSendoff: Tyler Cliver, Marathon

Congratulations to Tyler Cliver of Marathon High School.

Tyler likes to run...a lot.

He's been a varsity runner for both the cross country team and track team the past four years.

In cross country, Tyler received honorable mention all-conference honors his sophomore and junior years, and was named second team all-conference this past year. He also qualified for state.

In track, he received honorable mention all-conference honors for the 3200 meter race his sophomore and junior years, and was a state alternate for that event in 2019. He also helped his team win three straight conference championships.

Tyler is headed to Northcentral Technical College in the fall for the architectural design program.

Congrats on a great four years, and good luck in the fall.