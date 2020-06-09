Portage County health officials discuss recent COVID-19 outbreak

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- During a press briefing with Portage County health officials, there was a lot of talk about the recent outbreak associated with a Steven's Point graduation party.

Eight cases came out of that party, and in just the past few days, the number of cases about doubled. But Ray Przybelski of Portage County Health and Human Services said not all of those are linked to the party.

"We have positive cases that were at the graduation party, but they may have also been at businesses that have been identified where outbreaks have happened," he said.

There is no estimate of the number of people that have been infected due to contact with people at the party. Officials are continuing contact tracing of anyone related to the party.

However, Przybelski wants everyone in the area to continue to practice safety measures.

"We need individuals to practice safe social distancing. We need individuals not to travel to other communities if possible," he said. "We need individuals to follow personal hygeine and stay at home when you're ill. "

Portage County is also encouraging anyone experiencing symptoms to get tested. There will be a drive through testing at the Health and Human Services Building from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.