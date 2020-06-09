Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA child care participant tested positive for COVID-19

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Sunday, June 8, the Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA was informed from the Wood County Health Department that a participant of the YMCA Child Care program tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual remains asymptomatic and is in quarantine at home for the next 10 days.

According to a release from the YMCA, The Wood County Health Department requested that the Child Care Center closed while they did contact tracing.

Those who have been in direct contact with the individual have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Families will be contacted this week.

Child Care Center rooms 1 and 3 are reopening, as they did not have direct contact with the positive case. Summer day camp was also allowed to start today because there was no direct contact to the case, and it uses separate spaces and staff.

The approval of beginning summer day camp and reopening the Child Care Center came from the Wood County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

This is a developing story that will be updated.