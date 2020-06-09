Heavy rain, storms on the way

**Flash Flood Watch Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning in Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams Counties.

Today: Increasing clouds and more humid. Showers and t-storms possible toward late afternoon, especially south of Wausau.

High: 87 Wind: SE 10-15

Tuesday night: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Pockets of heavy rain possible.

Low: 58 Wind: E bec. W 10-15

Wednesday: Blustery and cooler with occasional showers likely.

High: 71

Grab the rain gear! Heavy rain & even a few storms in the forecast for today, with a short cool-down through the rest of the week.

Clouds will thicken throughout the day before rain showers move in this evening. High temperatures will range in the mid-80s with humid conditions. Periods of heavy rain throughout the night could lead to localized flooding concerns. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Clark, Taylor, Juneau, and Adams Counties from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Widespread, the area is looking to see 1-2" of rain but higher amounts can be expected with some storms. Some strong to severe storms can be expected in SW Wisconsin that could carry over into our area, a marginal risk for severe weather extends into portions of Clark, Wood, Juneau, and Adams Counties. Strong storms could produce some damaging winds and hail.

There will be a lull in the heavy rainfall Wednesday morning before periods of rain showers pick back up again in the afternoon and evening. Winds will kick up as this system exits our area, with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will only get into the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will remain cool with temps topping off in the mid to upper 60s. There is a slight chance for a few stray showers or storms the second half of the day Thursday.

We'll slowly warm throughout the weekend, with upper 60s on Saturday & low 70s on Sunday. The weekend is on track to be dry and partly to mostly sunny.

Happy Tuesday! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 9, 2020 at 2:45 AM

On this day in weather history: 1989 - Severe weather abated for a date, however, showers and thunderstorms continued to drench the eastern U.S. with torrential rains. Milton, FL, was deluged with 15.47 inches in 24 hours. Record heat and prolonged drought in south central Texas left salt deposits on power lines and insulators near the coast, and when nighttime dew caused arcing, the city of Brownsville was plunged into darkness. (The National Weather Summary)