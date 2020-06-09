Health officials: Masks are still safe even with asthma, allergies

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As temperatures warm up and seasonal allergens return, wearing a hot, stuffy mask may seem like the opposite of helpful.

But, health officials warn that masks are still protecting you and letting you breathe just fine, even if it feels uncomfortable.

Andrew Brown, a physician assistant at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, said wearing a mask right now is still crucial even if you're congested from allergies.

There are still ways to find relief, while staying safe.

"You're breathing warm air into the mask, so it can feel a bit more suffocating, so sometimes just taking the mask off for a breather can help cool you down, especially during the hot heat these days," Brown said. "Allergens and pollutants can kind of get trapped on the surface of the mask, so it's also important to just make sure you're changing out your mask or if you have a cloth mask, make sure you're changing it."

Brown said some masks, like N-95s, actually help reduce allergy symptoms because they filter out more of those pollutants and particles.