Flash Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Wisconsin and north
central Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central
Wisconsin, Marathon and Wood. In north central Wisconsin, Lincoln,
Oneida and Vilas.
* From 6 PM CDT this evening through Wednesday morning
* Periods of heavy rain will occur this evening through early
Wednesday morning with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and
locally higher amounts.
* The high rainfall rates during a short period of time will cause
rapid rises on rivers and streams, and localized urban flooding.
Residents who live in areas that often flood should check their
sump pump, pay close attention to conditions, and seek higher
ground if flooding is observed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
&&