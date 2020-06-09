Flash Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Wisconsin and north

central Wisconsin, including the following areas, in central

Wisconsin, Marathon and Wood. In north central Wisconsin, Lincoln,

Oneida and Vilas.

* From 6 PM CDT this evening through Wednesday morning

* Periods of heavy rain will occur this evening through early

Wednesday morning with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and

locally higher amounts.

* The high rainfall rates during a short period of time will cause

rapid rises on rivers and streams, and localized urban flooding.

Residents who live in areas that often flood should check their

sump pump, pay close attention to conditions, and seek higher

ground if flooding is observed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

&&