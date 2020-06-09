BREAKING: Stevens Point BLM protester tests positive for COVID

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Health Officials with the Portage County Health & Human Services Department confirmed to News 9 that a protester at last weekend's Black Lives Matter demonstration tested positive for COVID-19.

"We were made aware that someone who attended the rally on June 7th tested positive," explained Ray Przybelski, Director for Portage County HHS Dept. "We've reached out to organizers, and organizers are reaching out to as many people as they can to encourage everyone who went to the rally to get tested tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Portage County was planning to host free COVID testing from 10am to 6pm Wednesday, June 10th at the Health and Human Services building.

The testing is free and no appointment is necessary.