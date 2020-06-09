A real soaker tonight, drying out toward weekend

*Flash Flood Watch in effect Tuesday evening through 7 a.m. Wednesday in Ashland, Iron, Price, Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln, Taylor, Marathon, Wood, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams Counties.

The much talked about moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal is finally sweeping north across Wisconsin Tuesday evening. It will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window of moderate to occasionally heavy rain. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Rain totals should generally be in the 1 to 3 inch range across most of the News 9 area, with the heaviest amounts expected in the west and northwest part of the viewing area. There might be a few isolated 4 inch totals on a line from about Black River Falls toward Medford and Minocqua.

As such there could be some minor flooding in the spots that are hardest hit. Watch out for rises on small streams and in lowland rural areas. Also certain urban areas could have ponding of water in low spots if the storm drains can't keep up under any heavy downpours. Please slow down traveling as visibility could be greatly reduced in the heavier showers.

The heavier rain should end just after midnight in the southern part of the area and by 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Northwoods. In addition to the rain the winds will be blowing from the east at 10-20 mph and then become west late Tuesday night, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Low temperatures should hold around 61 degrees. Some of the bigger rivers in our area will likely show the water rises more gradually, stretched out over several days.

It will stay breezy at times Thursday and noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The next wave of low pressure will push across our area Thursday afternoon and evening causing some more showers. An additional 0.10 to 0.40 inch of rain is possible. West winds of 12-25 mph will become northwest.

Thursday looks variably cloudy and breezy once again. A cold front pushing through will bring a 40% chance of a few brief showers or thunderstorms. Thankfully rain amounts look pretty small for Thursday as the air will be much drier by that point. Highs could climb to the lower 70s.

High pressure will settle in from Canada from Friday into the weekend. It will deliver a decent amount of sunshine and pretty quiet conditions. It will be several degrees below normal temperatures over the period as well. Highs should stay in the upper 60s Friday and Saturday and then sneak up to the low 70s Sunday. Lows should be mostly in the 40s, good sleeping weather!

Warmer and more humid air will spill back into our region early next week. Highs could approach 80 Monday and well into the 80s the rest of the week. At this point we only have a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm early Monday and again Tuesday. Most of the time should be partly sunny.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 9-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1953 - A tornado hit the town of Worcester MA killing ninety persons. The northeastern states usually remain free of destructive tornadoes, however in this case a low pressure system, responsible for producing severe thunderstorms in Michigan and Ohio the previous day, brought severe weather to New Hampshire and central Massachusetts. The tornado, up to a mile in width at times, tracked 46 miles through Worcester County. It mangled steel towers built to withstand winds of 375 mph. Debris from the tornado fell in the Boston area, and adjacent Atlantic Ocea. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1972 - A cloudburst along the eastern slopes of the Black Hills of South Dakota produced as much as 14 inches of rain resulting in the Rapid City flash flood disaster. The rains, which fell in about four hours time, caused the Canyon Lake Dam to collapse. A wall of water swept through the city drowning 237 persons, and causing more than 100 million dollars property damage. (David Ludlum)