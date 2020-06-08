Wausau School Board discusses potential reopening, salary freeze and releases statement on equity and social justice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School Board met on Monday to discuss a variety of topics including reopening schools in the fall, a salary freeze as well as release a statement on equity and social justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Reopening discussions

The board and school staff expressed their desire to reopen schools in the fall as normal. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board wants to have a back up plan in place.

At Monday's meeting a couple of options were presented.

Option A would break students up into groups that would alternate going to class in person by days. Option B would break students in to groups, alternating in person classes by the week. More detail can be found in the picture below.

However, board members expressed concerns with these options including parents needing to find childcare and an increased workload for teachers.

"If we have a one week on one week off, which seems to protect that teacher workload concern, but then what about our parents and guardians? They have to struggle to find childcare every other week," said School Board President Tricia Zunker.

The discussion to reopen is ongoing and no decision has been made yet. A final decision will be made in July.

Parents with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to school principals and other school officials.

Salary Freeze

The school board voted in favor of a salary freeze for the 2020-2021 school year. The freeze is district-wide and includes administration and teachers, and is due to budget concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the board can meet again to adjust the budget if they decide later this year that the pay freeze was over cautious.

The board also voted in favor of a one-time payment to help soften the blow of the pay freeze.

Statement on equity and social justice

The School Board and the District also releasing a joint statement addressing equity and social justice at schools.

The statement reads in part:

"We consistently work to identify and address inequalities in discipline data and educational opportunities, while providing a welcoming environment for all people of color in our district. We continue to drive efforts to be an inclusive educational community that molds contributing members of society and celebrates differences."

The full, revised statement is expected to be released on Tuesday.