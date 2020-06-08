Warm today, wet weather on the way this week

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, much warmer and more humid.

High: 89 Wind: South 10-20, with higher gusts

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm.

Low: 62 Wind: South 5-10, with gusts up to 20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and t-storms develop. Becoming breezy.

High: 82 Wind: ESE 5-15, with higher gusts

Tuesday night: Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, breezy.

Low: 60

Another hot and humid start to the week, but if you're not a fan of the summer-like weather don't worry because it won't last for long.

Today will be mostly sunny and a touch breezy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. The UV Index will be quite high today, you'll want to grab the sunscreen as you head out. Dewpoints will hover in the 60s, making for slightly humid conditions. Cloud cover will increase overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door for Tuesday! The day will start out with partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of the next dumping of rain. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop mid-day thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Wet weather will stick around through much of Wednesday as well. When all is said and done we could be looking at 1-2" of rain with some locally higher amounts possible from heavy storms. Temperatures will cool off with the rain, with highs on Tuesday in the low 80s and Wednesday in the low 70s.

Much cooler conditions will follow after the wet weather, with highs for the rest of the workweek in the upper 60s. This late week cool-down will be unseasonably cool for this time of year, when we typically see temperatures near the mid-70s.

Kick off the week on a positive note! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, June 8, 2020 at 3:00 AM

On this day in weather history: 1988 - Overnight thunderstorms in Iowa produced 5.20 inches of rain at Coon Rapids. Thunderstorms in the Florida Keys drenched Tavernier with 7.16 inches of rain in 24 hours. Eleven cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. (The National Weather Summary)