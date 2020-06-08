UW-Green Bay hires Will Ryan, son of ex-Badgers coach Bo Ryan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay is turning its basketball program over to Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.

Athletic director Charles Guthrie announced Sunday that the school and Ryan have agreed to a deal in principle. The two sides are still working out final contract details.

The 41-year-old Ryan comes to Green Bay after posting a 14-13 record in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling (West Virginia).

He previously worked as an assistant at Ohio (2014-19) and North Dakota State (2007-14).