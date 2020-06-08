Update: 1 person shot in Madison Sunday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A 19-year-old man was shot Sunday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Madison Police Department.

Authorities said they were called to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue just after 8 p.m. by numerous people in the area reporting shots fired.

When officers got there they found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his condition at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

MPD continues to investigate.

