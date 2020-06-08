Soggy by late Tuesday, chilly after that

Monday was our hottest day of the week, but not the most humid. That muggy air will be rolling in for Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal pushes north up through the Mississippi Valley right into Wisconsin by Tuesday night. Meanwhile a cold front will be approaching from the west. Between these two features we should see plenty of showers and thunderstorms move across our area from late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday evening and night. It looks like widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible across much of the News 9 area through Wednesday. However there could be some narrow strips up around 3 or 4 inches. The latest data has the highest chance of getting those excessive type totals in the western part of the state. However that could still move around some depending on where these main weather systems track and how fast. At this point a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been posted for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning for Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams Counties.

Otherwise Monday night looks quiet with a few clouds late as lows drop down to 61 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Tuesday should feature increasing clouds and humidity. Temperatures may climb into the lower 80s with southeast winds of 10-15 mph. There is a marginal risk (level 1) of severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and night. A few of the storms could have gusty winds or even a weak brief tornado. However the main threat will probably be just the occasional downpours and heavier rain totals.

Much cooler air will work in Wednesday on gusty west winds behind the cold front and low pressure system as it sweeps up into Canada. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the morning to the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon. It looks cloudy with west winds of 20-30 mph and gusts possibly to 40. Also you can expect occasional rain showers. Another .50 inch of rain is certainly possible in spots.

A new cold front will sweep through Thursday afternoon bringing a 40% chance of a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm. It will be variably cloudy and breezy otherwise with highs around 69.

High pressure will build down into our region from Canada Friday and Saturday bringing dry and cool air. We should see a lot more sunshine. Lows could reach the 40s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday also looks nice with quite a bit of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

There are signs that warmer and more humid air will flow back into our area early next week. Temperatures could reach 80 Monday with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning, especially in northwest parts of Wisconsin.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 8-June 2020

On this date in weather history:

1988 - Overnight thunderstorms in Iowa produced 5.20 inches of rain at Coon Rapids. Thunderstorms in the Florida Keys drenched Tavernier with 7.16 inches of rain in 24 hours. Eleven cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. (The National Weather Summary)

1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather over the Central Gulf Coast Region during the day and evening. Severe thunderstorms spawned 17 tornadoes, including one which injured ten persons and caused a million dollars damage at Orange Beach, AL. Thunderstorm winds gusting to 90 mph killed three persons and injured four others at Mobile AL. Thunderstorms also deluged Walnut Hill and Avalon Beach, FL, with eight inches of rain. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)