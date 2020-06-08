SeniorSendoff: Ethan Bohlman, D.C. Everest

Congratulations to Ethan Bohlman of D.C. Everest High School.

Ethan was a stud runner for the Evergreens, qualifying for state three times in the 4x800 meter relay.

He was also a two time all-conference runner in cross country, and holds the 17th fastest 5K time in school history.

When he's not running, Ethan excels in the classroom. He's a member of the National Honor Society, and received the Optimist Student of the Month award this past February.

He also spends a lot of time volunteering for a number of organizations, including the Key Club and the Wausau Marathon.

Ethan's headed to UW-Stevens Point in the fall, where he'll be pursuing degrees in chemical engineering and paper science, while also running for the Pointers cross country and track teams.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck to you in the fall!