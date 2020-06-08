SeniorSendoff: Dave Hahn, Bowler

Congratulations to Dave Hahn of Bowler High School.

Dave was busy during the past four years, competing in football, basketball and track.

He was a captain for both the football and track teams, and was named to this year's academic all-conference team.

Outside of athletics, Dave was a member of his school's yearbook staff for four years and part of the FFA for two years.

He was named prom king last year, and is known to have a lot of friends from a lot of different schools.

Dave also spent time as his school's mascot, and the big cheese mouse at the Wausau holiday parade.

He's headed to school in the fall, where he'll either do digital media or become a graphic designer.

Congrats on a great four years, and good luck in the fall!