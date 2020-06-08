Senator Patrick Testin starts re-election campaign

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Monday, Senator Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, has officially begun his re-election campaign.

This comes a week after announcing that he collected 2,000 nomination signatures, nearly five times the amount needed to make the ballot.

“I’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from people across Central and Western Wisconsin,” said Senator Testin in a news release. “It’s an honor to serve the people of the 24th Senate District, and I know that together we can overcome the challenges of the past few months and continue on the path to a stronger Wisconsin.”

