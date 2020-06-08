Saint Germain man accused of firing weapon under the influence appears in court

(WAOW) -- James Kelsey appeared in Vilas County Court via Zoom Monday, accused of shooting near tribal spearfishers while under the influence.

The judge set a $1,000 signature bond and ordered Kelsey not to posses a firearm or consume alcohol. His pretrial is set for July 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Kelsey pleaded not guilty. His defense alleged there were, "inaccuracies in the complaint," filed by the Vilas County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Joseph Fath told News 9 he was unsure of what the inaccuracies would be. He said, “obviously if he found some discrepancies or issues that he wants to address, he’ll do that at one of the upcoming hearings.”

The Sheriff's department was not the only law enforcement agency to respond on May 2.

The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) is at every permited tribal spearfishing.

Director of Public Information Dylan Jennings said, “This unfortunately has become typical every year where you wait to see what’s going to happen...a rude comment from somebody on the shore to, ya know, people shooting.”

Jennings ended our conversation by saying communities need to come together now more than ever. "We need to think of respect and what we leave behind for future generations."