Rothschild Village Board votes to support joint resolution closing aquatic center for the summer

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Rothschild Village Board voted in support of a joint resolution with the city of Schofield that will keep the Rothschild-Schofield Aquatic Center closed for the summer.

The Schofield City Council will vote on the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night.

"At the last special board meeting the Rothschild Village Board voted to close the aquatic center for the summer due to COVID-19 the Schofield city council also voted in favor of closing the center but after talking with their attorney they felt it would be good to have a joint resolution regarding the closure of the pool," as was noted in the administrator's report for the meeting Monday evening.

"Probably one of the hardest decisions the board has made in a long time because we want to have a place for the kids to go and families to go, unfortunately in the current environment it was the decision of the board to not open it this year," said Rothschild Village Administrator Gary Olsen.

The board also voted to reopen bathrooms at village parks starting immediately, park shelters will be available to rent starting July 1 with a cap of 50 people.

The Rothschild Pavilion will remain closed until September 1. The village administrator will do more research and come up with a plan for opening.