Police investigate double shooting in Beloit

UPDATE (WKOW) -- City of Beloit Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night.

Police say it happened on Burton Street near Madison road around 7:20 p.m.

They say both victims, a 38-year-old male and 30-year-old female, will be okay.

Right now, they're looking for a dark-colored sedan with California license places, which they believe to be the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Beloit Police.

The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred on Burton Street near Madison Road... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Sunday, June 7, 2020

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are investigating gunshots fired in Beloit Sunday night.

According to Rock County Communications, a call came in to report shots fired at 7:19 p.m. in the 1800 block of Madison Road in Beloit.

As of about 9 p.m., police officers were still at the scene of the shooting.

Dispatchers could not say whether anyone was hurt.