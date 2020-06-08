Police investigate double shooting in Beloit

Police investigate double shooting in BeloitNew
UPDATE (WKOW) -- City of Beloit Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night.
Police say it happened on Burton Street near Madison road around 7:20 p.m.
They say both victims, a 38-year-old male and 30-year-old female, will be okay.
Right now, they're looking for a dark-colored sedan with California license places, which they believe to be the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information should call Beloit Police.
BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are investigating gunshots fired in Beloit Sunday night.
According to Rock County Communications, a call came in to report shots fired at 7:19 p.m. in the 1800 block of Madison Road in Beloit.
As of about 9 p.m., police officers were still at the scene of the shooting.
Dispatchers could not say whether anyone was hurt.