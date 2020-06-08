Owner of former Frontier Tavern loses liquor license, fined for violations

Eagle River, Wis. (WAOW) -- Carrie Jo Neumann, owner and operator of the former Frontier Tavern in Eagle River has been found guilty in Vilas County Court of allowing sale of liquor without a licensed operator or the licensee present.

According to a news release, Neumann is ordered to pay a fine of $443, and placed on probation for 24 months with conditions of performing 40 hours of community service, maintain absolute sobriety, have AODA ssessment and counseling, and submit a sample of DNA.

The defendant's Class B liquor license has been revoked.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Unit in November of 2018.