One injured, one arrested in single vehicle rollover

Town of Rudolph, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Friday at 5 pm, officials responded to a single vehicle rollover traffic crash in the Town of Rudolph.

Three people occupied the vehicle, two reported "little to no injury," according to a Wood County Sheriff's Department news release. The third party was airlifted, then treated and released the same evening.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated the accident, and arrested Jeremiah Rios, of Rudolph, for OWI.