Officials weigh-in on protests being held while large events are canceled

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After several large protests in Wausau and Stevens Point over the weekend, several comments were made in regard to why protests are allowed to go on but not festivals and other canceled events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The organizers of the events get to choose whether or not they’re going to have those, or how they’re going to have those when they decide to proceed,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said. “There’s nothing restricting it right now. The recommendations are gatherings of no more than 50. Clearly there were a lot more than 50 people downtown this weekend but there was nothing prohibiting them from having that.”

Private organizers canceled events because they decided to follow safety and health recommendations from state and local health officials in regard to COVID-19. Recommendations are not enforceable.

“It comes down to the fact of what do you consider essential? For a lot of people civil rights demonstrations are essential," Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said. "We saw this a few weeks ago with the folks that were rallying to open up businesses. It’s one of those things where it’s essential to exercise your first amendment rights.”

Health officials are still urging people to avoid large gatherings, however it's important to wear face masks, practice six feet social distancing, wash your hands, and try to avoid touching your face while protesting.

"We know that the constitution does protect against freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble, so when we look at these two things it’s the foundation of democracy but we want people to be able to do so safely,” Melissa Moore with the Marathon County Health Department said.

The Portage County Health and Human Services Department and the Marathon County Health Department both say a spike in COVID-19 cases is possible as a result of the ongoing protests, so it's important for protesters to follow health guidelines to reduce the spread.