New report breaks down percentage of people at risk for severe case of COVID-19 by county

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- A report from the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows which counties are at a greater risk for severe complications due to COVID-19.

The report, released by Neighborhood Health Partnerships (NHP), includes an interactive map that shows the percentage of the population in each county that has two or more risk factors for COVID-19. Risk factors include obesity, smoking, and immunocompromising conditions.

Jessica Bonham-Werling, the director of NHP, said just because you're not at risk, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful.

"The maps and reports really highlight that no neighborhood is safe from being impacted by Covid-19," she said.

There are many central Wisconsin counties with areas where 25-35% of the population is at risk for severe complications. Some counties even have areas where 40% of the population is at risk.

But according to Bonham-Werling, the data doesn't take into account certain factors. The numbers are drawn from electronic health records, and don't include factors like access to healthy foods, availability of outdoor space to exercise, and even access to healthcare.

"We are missing people because obviously people are not always accessing the healthcare system, or maybe they don't have access to the healthcare system," Bonham-Werling said.

So what does this mean for health departments?

Melissa Moore, an official with the Marathon County Health Department, said she's going to use the data to continue to communicate with citizens.

"When it comes to individuals that may be at a higher risk of complications as indicated through this study, we want to make sure that they have the tools they need to be safe," she said.

Moore said people should continue to stay safe and practice necessary precautions.

"We need to continue to be diligent because the virus is still there. The order is gone but the virus is not," she said.