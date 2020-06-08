National Guard offering community COVID testing in Portage county following outbreak

Portage Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- In response to a COVID-19 outbreak in Portage Co., the Wisconsin National Guard will be having free drive-through testing.

Testing will be held at Portage County Health and Human Services back parking lot on June 10 from 10 am through 6 pm.

Testing is available to all Wisconsin residents aged 5 or older that believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or are presenting at least one symptom. No appointment is necessary, the testing is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The testing event is targeting those who think they might have been exposed at local businesses from May 30 through June 4. Those businesses include: Papa Joe's Bar, Len Dudas Motors, The Final Score, Partners Pub and Grill, Silver Coach Restaurant, Amber Grill and the Anytime Fitness in Plover.

Those who get tested will be asked to provide a current address, identify county of residence, a phone number and answer screening questions. Individuals are to remain in their cars, and are advised to return home and self-isolate until results are returned by phone. Results usually come back within 48 hours.

Click here to view other community testing locations.