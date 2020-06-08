More Wisconsin residents now qualify for food assistance

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- On Monday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that more households will now qualify for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

"Households with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty level (FPL) are now eligible to receive a monthly share of locally grown, Grade-A foods that include meat, vegetables, fruit, juice, and more from a TEFAP food pantry," a news release from DHS said.

For a household of one the income threshold is $38,280, previously the threshold was 185 percent, or about $23,606 for a household of one. The larger the household, the higher the income threshold.

“Good nutrition is foundational, and we want to help ensure families in need of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic have access,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm in a news release. “By increasing the income limit for TEFAP, more Wisconsinites can receive or supplement their food supplies without risk of losing the benefits they receive from other programs.”

The policy went into effect on June 1, and will affect all pantries from the first day they open in June. There is at least one TEFAP food pantry in in each Wisconsin county, and enrollment in a pantry is confidential. It requires only a proof of address and identification.

Enrolling in TEFAP will not impact an individuals ability to participate in FoodShare, School Nutrition, WIC, and Senior Meals programs.