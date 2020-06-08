Local law enforcement react to nationwide protests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After the death of George Floyd, protests have swept the nation some of those now focusing on "defunding police".

Floyd's death causing unrest throughout the country.

"The reason why things sort of got out of hand at certain points didn't just come out of the blue generations of frustration that are being manifested but you see people also beginning to sympathize those who never had to deal with the issue," said Lt. Mandela Barnes (D) Wisconsin.

Over the weekend Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven sharing his thoughts on the issues officers are now facing.

Bliven says his officers have been met with looks of contempt in the community. Going on to say how police across the country are getting attacked, assaulted, and shot just for being an officer. He wants people to know that his officers are fundamentally good people.

And other local police chiefs, wanting to do the same.

Rick Gramza, Chief for the Marshfield Police Department says, "if there's a distrust of law enforcement from something that happened three hours away I think there's a fear that that could happen here, I think there's value in rebuilding that trust that maybe we didn't do anything intentionally to lose other than have a title." He went on to say, "policing isn't something you do to a community its something you do with a community."

Chief Gramza also wants the community to know that law enforcement is putting them first and hears what is being said.

