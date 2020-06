Langlade Co. (WAOW) -- The Langlade Co. Health Dept. says the latest COVID-19 case confirmed visited a golf course in the area.

According to a release, the person went to the Bass Lake Golf course on June 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and June 4 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Health officials are asking people who visited the course during those times to monitor for symptoms.