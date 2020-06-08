Friendship Bell rings out in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The "Friendship Bell" represents not only a 37-year-long partnership between the city of Stevens Point and Rostov Velickiy, Russia, but it also symbolizes cultural acceptance.

On Monday, around 50 members of the Stevens Point community including Mayor Mike Wiza joined together to unveil the bell.

The bell is located in the Cultural Commons, and it was cast in Yaroslavl, Russia. It rang 37 times to represent the length of the partnership with Velickiy.

"On the top of the bell it says faith is your power, and that’s really significant especially in today’s day and age," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said. "With everything going on, if you don’t have faith we’re lost. That faith can be defined however you want to do it, but you need to believe in something. This symbol recognizes that faith."

The event was livestreamed for residents in Russia to have the opportunity to be apart of the installation as well.

Mayor Wiza added that it's important for everyone to recognize and embrace cultural differences as one community, and the bell will be a symbolization of that.