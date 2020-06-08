Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Iowa, southeast
Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in
Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell. In southeast
Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, and Wabasha. In
Wisconsin, Clark and Taylor.
* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning
* Periods of heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3.5 inches
are expected, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches.
* Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding of low lying or
poor drainage areas and could contribute to localized mud or
rock slides. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers
will also be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&