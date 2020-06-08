Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast
Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in
northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, and Winneshiek.
In southeast Minnesota, Houston and Winona. In Wisconsin,
Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon.
* From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening
* Periods of heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are
expected, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
* Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding of low lying or
poor drainage areas and could contribute to localized mud or
rock slides. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers
will also be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&