Trending warmer and more humid, with heavy rain on the way

Evening: Partly cloudy, breezy at times.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy at times and warmer.

Low: 57

Wind: SE 8-16

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, much warmer and more humid.

High: 88

Wind: South 10-20

Scattered showers and thunderstorms tracked through northern into central Wisconsin this morning, developing in part due to warmer and more humid air pushing into Wisconsin from the southwest. Some cloud cover lingered across the north during the afternoon, otherwise sunshine and breezy southeast winds occurred. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from around 60 far-north to the mid 70s far-south.

Breezy southeast to south winds will continue tonight and Monday, bringing warm and humid air northward. Mainly clear skies are forecast tonight, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

The remnants of tropical system Cristobal will track northward into the western Great Lakes Tuesday, while a cold front approaches from the west. These systems will combine to produce rain and thunderstorms, developing Tuesday and continuing Wednesday. Rain totals of 1-2 inches and possibly higher look likely. Strong storms could occur. Gusty winds are expected later Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cool weather is forecast through the rest of the week. Thursday will be breezy, with a few showers possible. The chance of rain then through the weekend will be low.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 7, 2020

