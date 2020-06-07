SeniorSendoff: Payton Rudeen

For this sendoff we'd like to recognize Payton Rudeen from D.C. Everest.

Payton spent most of his time outside of the classroom in the pool and as a result he was like a fish in water.

Payton holds school records in four events and is a two time team MVP.

In his four year career as a varsity swimmer he also became an eight-time conference champion in four different events, helping to lead the Evergreens to their first team title in school history.

He then followed that up with an encore performance, doing it again the next year.

Payton also qualified for state six times in individual events placing 6th in the 100 meter breaststroke in his final appearance at state.

Payton is now off to St. Cloud University where he will be swimming for the Huskies and majoring in business and economics

So Payton good luck and may you have continued success.