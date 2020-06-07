SeniorSendoff: Meghan DeBot

For this Senior Sendoff, we'd like to honor Meghan DeBot from SPASH.

Let's start this one by first focusing on the, "student" part of student-athlete as Meghan is one of the valedictorians for the Panthers class of 2020.

As for her time outside of the classroom, Meghan played on the tennis team her final two years at SPASH, making back-to-back appearances at state in doubles.

She also took home first team all-conference honors in both seasons, as well as a first team all-state nod her junior year.

Meghan also ran cross country her first two years at SPASH and was set to be on the track team for what would have been all four years, where she was to be a co-captain this season.

Meghan is now off to UW-Madison in the fall where she plans to major in biology on a pre-med track.

So Meghan, of course congrats on all you've accomplished and we wish you continued success in Madison.