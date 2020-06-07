Peaceful protest draws residents from all over the badger state to march in unity

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Peaceful protests are sweeping the country as Americans call for racial justice. A protest Sunday afternoon was about just that, change, education, pain, passion, and unity.

"We have to be able to understand one another from various walks of life and find enjoyment in learning people's lives," said Eleanor Horvath of Stevens Point.

Eleanor and her sister Nina Horvath show it's the people who make the protest. Eleanor says, "we are mixed actually so we have a mother whos from West Africa, shes dark skin beautiful, our dad is from central Wisconsin but he's German, Polish, and Hungarian."

The protest Sunday drawing hundreds of residents throughout the badger state like Joseph Kendrick of the Town of Waupaca. Joseph said, "non-verbal autistic people cannot talk and someone needs to speak for them so why not let it be me."

Let it be me, he says, the one who shares respect and love. He went on to say, "in high school, I was the one that no one sat by at the table when the teacher asked to be in groups I was the one that was left out."

He and others marched all day to protest for change and teaching love for black lives.

"I think it's our duty as black women to communicate like you don't have to dislike white people to feel that black lives matter," said Eleanor.

As protests against police brutality like this one in Stevens Point continue Joseph says white or black this (the community) is his family.

The protest, giving Joseph and these Stevens Point sisters the feeling of support and inspiration.

The organizers for Sunday's protest say they put it together to promote unity. Reggie Eaton, Organizer for #Blacklivesmatter Protest says, "I moved to Stevens Point three years ago from Hawaii and there I had a good supportive people surrounding me but seeing this, this is my new family."

Recent spikes of covid-19 in Stevens Point and rumors of potential violence forced organizers to cancel the protest. But, after multiple conversations, they decided to keep it on.

Nina Horvath says, "this time feels different and that's a good."