MTI asking Madison schools to remove School Resource Officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison teachers union is calling for school resource officers (SROs) to be removed from Madison schools.

Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) released a statement on Sunday asking the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) to fund programs like mental health specialists instead of SROs.

“This statement represents a shift in our previous position regarding SROs. A shift that emphasizes the continuing evolution of our organization. This evolution is driven by our members and their dedication to anti-racist education and social justice.” MTI President Andy Waity said.

MTI has supported SROs in schools to create safe places for students and staff in the past.

MTI is also asking that the removal of all SROs occurs only when the schools are "properly staffed with counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, and mental health specialists."

Below is an overview of what MTI is calling for:

The removal of all School Resource Officers from the four comprehensive high schools with the caveat that this only occurs when all four high schools are properly staffed with counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, and mental health specialists according to the national American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) recommended levels.

More full-time social workers, nurses, psychologists, counselors, as well as a genuine and comprehensive implementation of restorative justice including staffing, training, and systems at all elementary, middle, and high schools.

MMSD to commit to social-emotional learning that is culturally relevant to the needs of our children and not a canned curriculum geared towards compliance.

For Crisis Prevention Institute’s (CPI) Nonviolent Crisis Intervention training for all employees to ensure all adults who work with children can focus on de-escalating difficult situations instead of escalating the situation (whether intentional or unintentional).

The collaborative Union/District development of a comprehensive and teacher driven menu of professional development to support educators’ growth as anti-racist educators and development of anti-racist classrooms, curriculum, schools, and systems.

For school security assistants (SSAs) to be placed in the professional pool alongside teachers, administrators, and student support staff.

Lastly, MTI demands that this work is not resolved through staff reduction and salary cuts. This work cannot be done on the backs of educators and staff. We call for the District budget office and leadership team to submit a vision that increases educational funding instead of decreasing it.

MTI represents about 3,000 employees of the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Click here to read the full statement from MTI.