Milwaukee Bucks hold protest outside Fiserv Forum Sunday

The Milwuakee Bucks have showed their support for protests against racial inequality in a big way Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, Giannis and several teammates attended a protest where they handed out water bottles and marched along side the protesters.

On Sunday, they once again attended a protest, this one organized by the Milwaukee Bucks franchise.

Bucks players again joined protesters, walking side by side through the streets of Milwaukee, as they continued to push for a second straight day a message of unity and equality.

No Bucks players spoke to the media at the event, but Giannis did take to twitter after to thank those that came out.

In the tweet he said that he appreciates the support for change and that this cause extends far beyond just basketball.