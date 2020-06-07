Majority of Minneapolis City Council members voice support for disbanding police department

MINNEAPOLIS (WAOW) -- KSTP, the ABC affiliate in Minneapolis, is reporting nine members of the city council announced their support for dismantling the police department on Sunday.

The nine council members create a veto-proof supermajority of the council.

City Council President Lisa Bender and City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins took the state in Powderhorn Park to make the announcement. They were joined by Council Members Alondra Cano, Philippe Cunningham, Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Cam Gordon and Jeremy Schroeder.

The council members said their intent is to end the Minneapolis Police Department though a budgetary process. They said the funds would be diverted to a public safety model.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Saturday that he did not support ending the police department.